Jermaine Dolly Goes Full Iyanla Vanzant To Fix His Iron [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
A lot of us like to sit down to watch Iyanla Vanzant work her magic on her show on OWN, “Fix My Life.” If you know about Iyanla, you know that sometimes, she’s got to use her signature tough love to get her message to the people she helps. Well, gospel artist Jermaine Dolly decided to put together his own ode to Iyanla, and fix something too-his iron.

In this hilarious clip, Jermaine really lays it down for his troublesome iron, making sure it’ll get into shape and stop burning everybody clothes. Check out the exclusive video above, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

