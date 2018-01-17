Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: What Kind Of Tree Are You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

This edition of Mr. Griffin starts off with Psalms 92:12, which says “the righteous will flourish like a palm tree.” But what do we know about palm trees? Turns out they are made to withstand almost any kind of storm. Palm trees bounce will back after being parallel to the ground in high winds for days. And not only will they bounce back, but they bounce back stronger.

Similarly, GRIFF says, storms will come, but God has provided us with “spiritual bounceback.” That means, that for every season of lack, you’ll have a season of abundance. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

