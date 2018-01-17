‘New California’ Wants To Separate From Urban Areas — And You Can Guess What That Really Means

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘New California’ Wants To Separate From Urban Areas — And You Can Guess What That Really Means

This is coded language for racist as hell.

News One

Posted January 17, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

There is an actually a movement called “New California,” which you may have seen trending on social media last night. In short, it’s people in the rural areas of Cali who want to be a different state than the urban areas. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and other cities along the coast would be separate from the rest of California. The other states would identify as “New California.” What does old Cali have in common? This where the majority of the Black and brown people, while the other cities in “New California” are overwhelming white and segregated.

The “founders” of New California released a statement yesterday, “Well, it’s been ungovernable for a long time. High taxes, education, you name it, and we’re rated around 48th or 50th from a business climate and standpoint in California. The state of New California would incorporate most of the state’s rural counties, leaving the urban coastal counties to the current state of California.” The statement continued. “There’s something wrong when you have a rural county such as this one, and you go down to Orange County which is mostly urban, and it has the same set of problems, and it happens because of how the state is being governed and taxed.”

This is clearly coded language. Their area, which is predominately conservative and Republican, wants to separate from the other areas that are predominately brown and liberal. Twitter wasn’t here for it:

Good luck with separating Cali. As the New York Post reports, there have been other efforts to separate the Sunshine State in the past and it always failed.

SOURCE: New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Big Crack Seen In Sports Leagues’ Marijuana Ban

Michigan College Offers Marijuana Degree As The Billion-Dollar Industry Expands

Phylicia Rashad Wins People's Choice Award

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 6 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17