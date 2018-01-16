Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Why Can’t Donald Trump Do Anything Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
GRIFF has a lot on his heart today. He spoke about Edwin Hawkins death and how he was one of his favorite gospel artist. GRIFF also spoke about Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson and how God keeps taking away artist he likes.

GRIFF then changed it up and mentioned that Donald Trump is his favorite president.GRIFF spoke about how God can take him because he doesn’t listen. Everything Trump does is just wrong. He’s sick of it and so is everyone else.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

