California Parents Bound And Starved Their 13 Children

Melissa Wade

Posted 6 hours ago
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested and charged on Sunday  with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment after a 17-year-old, emaciated girl escaped their house in Perris, about 70 miles (115 km) east of Los Angeles and called police, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Neighbors said, the 13 California siblings who police say were starved and chained to beds by their parents rarely left their disheveled house and, when they did, they appeared small and pale and acted strangely.

Police said in a statement that they found several of the couple’s 13 children, ranging in age from 2 to 29, “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings”.

California parents arrested for child endangerment

