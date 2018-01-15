Gospel Legend Edwin Hawkins Passes Away

Gospel Pioneer & Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins passed away.

Hawkins died early Monday (Jan. 15) at his home. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer according to his publicist.

The Edwin Hawkins Singers crossed Gospel into the pop world with their song, “Oh Happy Day.”It went on to become a top 10 hit and won the Grammy for best soul gospel performance.

Singer Fred Hammond paid his respects on Twitter today:

My family @bebewinans just in formed me Of the passing of a true gospel music legend, and father of contemporary gospel music Edwin Hawkins. — Fred Hammond (@RealFredHammond) January 15, 2018

#ohhappyday (when Jesus washed my sins away)one of the greatest songs ever written. Fair well #maestro #edwinhawkins — Fred Hammond (@RealFredHammond) January 15, 2018

Hawkins was 74 years old.

