Ericaism: Are You Effective? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
Are you effective with what you do? Are you making money, or are you making history? In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell urges us not to get so caught up with the bills that you forget about the big picture- your purpose. The validation won’t come from people or the money. It comes from knowing you are fulfilling your purpose.

Erica Campbell talks about her purpose, to introduce Jesus to people outside of the body of Christ. So she’s careful to make sure she doesn’t get lost in the other aspects of her job, and doesn’t loose sight of the goal. Take a second to ask yourself, are you being effective? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

