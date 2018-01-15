Get Up Erica
Joy Living:You Are Responsible For Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 23 hours ago
For this message of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that our joy is our responsibility. She reads a quote from Chris Rock, about how people who help themselves first end up with the assistance they might need from others.

Your happiness should not be in someone else’s hands; people will come and go in your life. But your joy should not depend on that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

