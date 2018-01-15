Joy Living:You Are Responsible For Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For this message of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that our joy is our responsibility. She reads a quote from Chris Rock, about how people who help themselves first end up with the assistance they might need from others.

Your happiness should not be in someone else’s hands; people will come and go in your life. But your joy should not depend on that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

