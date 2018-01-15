Ericaism: Put Your Plans In Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about fighting procrastination. She gives some practical tips to help all the procrastinators get things done, with lists, and breaking up the work load to make things attainable and bearable. At the end of the day, Erica explains, it starts with what you think connecting to what you feel.

Don’t rest on what you feel- rest on your faith, and connect with people around you in your life who are doing what you want to do. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

