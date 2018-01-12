List Of MLK And Free Community Events In The Triangle Area

Here are some local events, including MLK events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR EVENTS
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service
|Event Date:
|01/14/2018
|Event Time:
|5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Manna Church
|Address Line 1:
|5117 Cliffdale Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council invites you to join them and the Community at its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service on Sunday, January 14, 2018 @ 5:00 p.m. at Manna Church (Host Pastor: Michael Fletcher), 5117 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314.
The MLK Worship Service Keynote Speaker is Dr. Dumas Harshaw, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Raleigh, North Carolina (NC MLK Commission)
For additional information, contact Rev. Mary C. Owens @ 910.670.5662, Dr. Maxie Dobson @ 910.624.7785 or Rev. Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879. You can also visit FCCMC website @ fayettevillemincouncil.org.
*The Deadline to submit all Ads and Sponsorships is Tuesday, December 26, 2017*
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Mary C. Owens
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 670-5662
|Event Contact Email:
|minmaryowens1951@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fayettevillemincouncil.org
|14th Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration-Th
|Event Date:
|01/15/2018
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Bernadette Catholic Church
|Address Line 1:
|1005 Wilbon Road,
|City, State, Zip:
|fuquay-varina, nc 27526
|Event Description:
|THEME: “The Color of Unity: Peace Begins with Me”
March begins at 8:15A – Fuquay Varina Middle School – 109 N. Ennis Street, Fuquay
Breakfast: 9A – St. Bernadette Catholic Church – 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay-Varina NC
Program: 10AM – St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay Varina NC
Event Speakers:
Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Wood, Pastor of New Providence Baptist Church-Fuquay Varina NC
Ms. Marilyn Gardner, Town Commissioner, Fuquay-Varina NC
Mr. Alvin Morman, Counselor, Fuquay Varina Middle School, Fuquay-Varina, NC
|Event Contact:
|Evelyn S. Booker
|Event Contact Number:
|9196215264
|Event Contact Email:
|evelyn.s.booker@gmail.com
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast
|Event Date:
|01/15/2018
|Event Time:
|8:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Crown Exposition Center
|Address Line 1:
|1960 Coliseum Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayettevile, NC 28306
|Event Description:
|The fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council cordially invites you to the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast. The Keynote Speaker is Bishop Charles H. Ellis III.., Greater Grace Temple, Detroit, Michigan (Host Church for Funeral Services for Civil Rights Icon, Rosa Parks)
*The Ministerial Council is accepting Ads and Sponsorships. The deadline to submit Ads and Sponsorships is Tuesday, December 26, 2017. For more information on Ads, Sponsorships and Tickets, visit: fayettevillemincouncil.org or contact~
Reverend Mary C. Owens (President): 910.670.5662
Dr. Maxie Dobson: 910. 624.7785
Reverend Yvonne Hodges: 910.797.5879
Website: fayettevillemincouncil.org
Ticket Prices: $20.00 in Advance $23.00 at the Door
Ticket Locations:
The Tabernacle of Miracles Church: 910.624.7785
Owens Transmission Clinic: 910.425.6028
Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church: 910.424.8430
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church: 910.867.8197
Kingdom Impact: 910.488.9456
WIDU Radio Station 910.483.6111
The Crown Complex Ticket Box Office: 910.257.6208
Simon Temple A.M.E. Zion Church: 910.867.1182
Manna Church: 910.867.9151
SpeediPrint, Inc: 910.483.2553
For more information, contact~
Reverend Mary C. Owens (President): 910.670.5662
Dr. Maxie Dobson: 910. 624.7785
Reverend Yvonne Hodges: 910.797.5879
Website: fayettevillemincouncil.org
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Mary C. Owens
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 670-5662
|Event Contact Email:
|faymincouncil@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fayettevillemincouncil.org
|31st Annual MLK DCRWRC Celebration
|Event Date:
|01/15/2018
|Event Time:
|1:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Joseph AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|2521 Fayetteville Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|The theme is “Striving for Peace, Justice and Equality for All” celebration. Guest speaker is Rep. Larry D. Hall, NC Veteran Affairs Secretary, and music provided by the Hillside High School Alumni Choir.
|Event Contact:
|Sylvia Knuckles-Rebenson
|Event Contact Number:
|919-641-5758
|MLK, Jr. Task Force Triangle Area 2018 CELEBRATION
|Event Date:
|JANUARY 13-15, 2018
|Event Time:
|10:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|TRIANGLE FAMILY CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|1414 WATTS STREET
|City, State, Zip:
|DURHAM, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|ANNUAL MLK, JR. TASK FORCE OF CARY’S TRIANGLE AREA WEEK-END CELEBRATION. THIS YEAR’S SIGNATURE EVENTS WILL BE (1) THE 8TH WFWP/WOA GATHERING LAUNCHING ITS WFWP RETREAT “REACH OUT & CONNECT” CALLING FOR 120 FEMALE INDIVIDUALS TO CONVERGE IN THE TRIANGLE AREA ON JANUARY 13-15, 2018 TO CONNECT, NETWORK, EXPLORE AND EMERGE AS WOMEN OF ACTION; (2) UPF/AFP REUNION 2018; (3) COMMEMORATIVE MARCH DOWNTOWN RALEIGH AM & DAY OF SERVICE DURHAM NC PM.
|Event Contact:
|Carolyn Sampson
|Event Contact Number:
|9193074377
|Event Contact Email:
|pdefy1995@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org
OTHER
|African American Business Expo
|Event Date:
|01/15/018
|Event Time:
|12:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|African American Business Expo
|Address Line 1:
|820 Nashville Road, Rocky Mount, NC
|City, State, Zip:
|Rocky Mount, NC 27804
|Event Description:
|Over a hundred African American Business Owners will be present to expose their business and provide samples of products at no cost to them or public to view. The goal is to raise community awareness of these business as well as honor Dr. King with this display of advancement in the African American Community. We offer some celebrites who have offered to come and encourage these owners to reach their dream including Ray Willis former NFL football player with Seattle Seahawks and Representative of NC for 2018 American Idol Contest Senika Nicole Cofield.
|Event Contact:
|Eugenia Dancy
|Event Contact Number:
|9102741813
|Event Contact Email:
|gina-seven@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|greaterjoymbc.org
|ONE DAY SALE
|Event Date:
|01/13/2018 & 01/14/2018
|Event Time:
|10AM-3PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|TRIANGLE FAMILY CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|1414 WATTS STREET
|City, State, Zip:
|27701
|Event Description:
|ONE DAY ‘BUILD A MEAL’ FOOD SALE FUNDRAISER FOR COMMUNITY PARTNER – ABUNDANT LOVE CHRISTIAN DAY CARE. FOOD AVAILABLE FROM 11AM-3PM BY CORNER BOYS BBQ. STOP BY GRAB & GO. CALL 919 889-3882 FOR GOOD EATS POSSIBILITIES.
|Event Contact:
|Carolyn Sampson
|Event Contact Number:
|9193074377
|Event Contact Email:
|pdefy1995@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org
: Sunday Morning WorshipEvent Date: 01/14/2018Event Time: 11:00 amIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Jesus House of PrayerAddress Line 1: 704 Dowd StreetCity, State, Zip: DurhamEvent Description: Sunday Morning Worship
Weekly Bible Study
Convalescent Ministry
Prayer Ministry
Pastoral Counseling
Prison Ministry
JHPrayet Praise TeamEvent Contact: Pastor James L. SaundersEvent Contact Number: 919-282-8586Event Contact Email: adriannecorley@gmail.comEvent Web Site: —
|Financial Empwerment Seminar
|Event Date:
|01/13/2018
|Event Time:
|10 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Life Internaional
|Address Line 1:
|4823 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|Join us for powerful discussion about Entrepreneurship, Life Insurance, Estate Planning, Investments and MORE! Lunch will be served.
|Event Contact:
|Azizi Culpepper
|Event Contact Number:
|919-348-5298
|Event Contact Email:
|Azizi@lifeinternational.us
|Event Web Site:
|Lifeinternational.us/financial-empowerment
|BENEFIT CONCERT FOR DOUG LONG
|Event Date:
|01/13/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|MT. ZION CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|316 Allen Lewis Dr.
|City, State, Zip:
|Cary, NC 27511
|Event Description:
|Mt. Zion will be hosting a benefit concert for Doug Long, Saturday, January 13th at 4:00 PM to help cover medical expenses.
316 Allen Lewis Drive,
Cary, NC 27511
North Carolina Man Faces Significant Transplant ExpensesDear Friend
What if you were living on borrowed time?
My very dear friend Douglas Long is awaiting a new lease on life. Douglas was diagnosed with end stage renal disease in 2013. There is a history of kidney disease in Douglas’s family, so he was all too familiar with the effects of this disease. Doctors told Douglas that a kidney transplant was critical and Douglas was placed on the transplant waiting list in April of 2017. While he waits for his transplant, Douglas must endure regular dialysis treatments, which take a toll on his quality of life.
Before he became ill, he enjoyed singing, playing basketball and working in his yard, but his activities are very limited these days. More than anything, he wants to spend many more years with his wife, Janice, and their 18 year old son, Latrell, but right now, he needs your help.
Unfortunately, Douglas’s hope for a new life comes at a very high price.
The average kidney transplant costs approximately $335,000.And that’s only the beginning. Even with health insurance, which will cover the cost of the transplant, he faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and daily anti-rejection medications. Post-transplant medications are very expensive, and they’re as critical to his survival as the transplant itself.
Douglas and Janice will have to travel almost 60 miles to the transplant center, incurring substantial expenses for travel, food and lodging.
What if your life depended on the compassion and generosity of others?
The National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) is working with volunteers and supporters to help relieve the growing burden of expenses for Douglas. NFT has been assisting transplant patients with fundraising support for more than 30 years. Your gift—of $25, $50, $100 or more—will enable NFT to provide Douglas with the financial support he desperately needs.
You can help by visitinghttp://give.transplants.org/goto/douglaslongto make a tax-deductible donation to NFT to help with his expenses.
If you have any questions about NFT, feel free to contact the staff at 800-489-3863.
Many Thanks!
|Event Contact:
|Spence Martin
|Event Contact Number:
|919-931-0053
|Event Contact Email:
|lsm_2003@bellsouth.net
|