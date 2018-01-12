Local
List Of MLK And Free Community Events In The Triangle Area

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events, including MLK events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR EVENTS

 

  Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service
Event Date:  01/14/2018
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Manna Church
Address Line 1:  5117 Cliffdale Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council invites you to join them and the Community at its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service on Sunday, January 14, 2018 @ 5:00 p.m. at Manna Church (Host Pastor: Michael Fletcher), 5117 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314.

The MLK Worship Service Keynote Speaker is Dr. Dumas Harshaw, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Raleigh, North Carolina (NC MLK Commission)

For additional information, contact Rev. Mary C. Owens @ 910.670.5662, Dr. Maxie Dobson @ 910.624.7785 or Rev. Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879. You can also visit FCCMC website @ fayettevillemincouncil.org.

*The Deadline to submit all Ads and Sponsorships is Tuesday, December 26, 2017*
Event Contact:  Rev. Mary C. Owens
Event Contact Number:  (910) 670-5662
Event Contact Email:  minmaryowens1951@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fayettevillemincouncil.org

 

14th Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration-Th
Event Date:  01/15/2018
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Address Line 1:  1005 Wilbon Road,
City, State, Zip:  fuquay-varina, nc 27526
Event Description:  THEME: “The Color of Unity: Peace Begins with Me”

March begins at 8:15A – Fuquay Varina Middle School – 109 N. Ennis Street, Fuquay

Breakfast: 9A – St. Bernadette Catholic Church – 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay-Varina NC

Program: 10AM – St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd, Fuquay Varina NC

Event Speakers:

Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Wood, Pastor of New Providence Baptist Church-Fuquay Varina NC

Ms. Marilyn Gardner, Town Commissioner, Fuquay-Varina NC

Mr. Alvin Morman, Counselor, Fuquay Varina Middle School, Fuquay-Varina, NC
Event Contact:  Evelyn S. Booker
Event Contact Number:  9196215264
Event Contact Email:  evelyn.s.booker@gmail.com

 

 

  Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast
Event Date:  01/15/2018
Event Time:  8:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Crown Exposition Center
Address Line 1:  1960 Coliseum Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayettevile, NC 28306
Event Description:  The fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council cordially invites you to the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast. The Keynote Speaker is Bishop Charles H. Ellis III.., Greater Grace Temple, Detroit, Michigan (Host Church for Funeral Services for Civil Rights Icon, Rosa Parks)

*The Ministerial Council is accepting Ads and Sponsorships. The deadline to submit Ads and Sponsorships is Tuesday, December 26, 2017. For more information on Ads, Sponsorships and Tickets, visit: fayettevillemincouncil.org or contact~

Reverend Mary C. Owens (President): 910.670.5662

Dr. Maxie Dobson: 910. 624.7785

Reverend Yvonne Hodges: 910.797.5879

Website: fayettevillemincouncil.org

Ticket Prices: $20.00 in Advance $23.00 at the Door

Ticket Locations:

The Tabernacle of Miracles Church: 910.624.7785

Owens Transmission Clinic: 910.425.6028

Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church: 910.424.8430

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church: 910.867.8197

Kingdom Impact: 910.488.9456

WIDU Radio Station 910.483.6111

The Crown Complex Ticket Box Office: 910.257.6208

Simon Temple A.M.E. Zion Church: 910.867.1182

Manna Church: 910.867.9151

SpeediPrint, Inc: 910.483.2553

For more information, contact~

Reverend Mary C. Owens (President): 910.670.5662

Dr. Maxie Dobson: 910. 624.7785

Reverend Yvonne Hodges: 910.797.5879

Website: fayettevillemincouncil.org
Event Contact:  Rev. Mary C. Owens
Event Contact Number:  (910) 670-5662
Event Contact Email:  faymincouncil@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fayettevillemincouncil.org
 

 

 31st Annual MLK DCRWRC Celebration
Event Date:  01/15/2018
Event Time:  1:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Joseph AME Church
Address Line 1:  2521 Fayetteville Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  The theme is “Striving for Peace, Justice and Equality for All” celebration. Guest speaker is Rep. Larry D. Hall, NC Veteran Affairs Secretary, and music provided by the Hillside High School Alumni Choir.
Event Contact:  Sylvia Knuckles-Rebenson
Event Contact Number:  919-641-5758

 

 

 

 

 

MLK, Jr. Task Force Triangle Area 2018 CELEBRATION
Event Date:  JANUARY 13-15, 2018
Event Time:  10:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  TRIANGLE FAMILY CHURCH
Address Line 1:  1414 WATTS STREET
City, State, Zip:  DURHAM, NC 27701
Event Description:  ANNUAL MLK, JR. TASK FORCE OF CARY’S TRIANGLE AREA WEEK-END CELEBRATION. THIS YEAR’S SIGNATURE EVENTS WILL BE (1) THE 8TH WFWP/WOA GATHERING LAUNCHING ITS WFWP RETREAT “REACH OUT & CONNECT” CALLING FOR 120 FEMALE INDIVIDUALS TO CONVERGE IN THE TRIANGLE AREA ON JANUARY 13-15, 2018 TO CONNECT, NETWORK, EXPLORE AND EMERGE AS WOMEN OF ACTION; (2) UPF/AFP REUNION 2018; (3) COMMEMORATIVE MARCH DOWNTOWN RALEIGH AM & DAY OF SERVICE DURHAM NC PM.
Event Contact:  Carolyn Sampson
Event Contact Number:  9193074377
Event Contact Email:  pdefy1995@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org

 

OTHER

 

  African American Business Expo
Event Date:  01/15/018
Event Time:  12:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  African American Business Expo
Address Line 1:  820 Nashville Road, Rocky Mount, NC
City, State, Zip:  Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Event Description:  Over a hundred African American Business Owners will be present to expose their business and provide samples of products at no cost to them or public to view. The goal is to raise community awareness of these business as well as honor Dr. King with this display of advancement in the African American Community. We offer some celebrites who have offered to come and encourage these owners to reach their dream including Ray Willis former NFL football player with Seattle Seahawks and Representative of NC for 2018 American Idol Contest Senika Nicole Cofield.
Event Contact:  Eugenia Dancy
Event Contact Number:  9102741813
Event Contact Email:  gina-seven@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  greaterjoymbc.org

 

 

  ONE DAY SALE
Event Date:  01/13/2018 & 01/14/2018
Event Time:  10AM-3PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  TRIANGLE FAMILY CHURCH
Address Line 1:  1414 WATTS STREET
City, State, Zip:  27701
Event Description:  ONE DAY ‘BUILD A MEAL’ FOOD SALE FUNDRAISER FOR COMMUNITY PARTNER – ABUNDANT LOVE CHRISTIAN DAY CARE. FOOD AVAILABLE FROM 11AM-3PM BY CORNER BOYS BBQ. STOP BY GRAB & GO. CALL 919 889-3882 FOR GOOD EATS POSSIBILITIES.
Event Contact:  Carolyn Sampson
Event Contact Number:  9193074377
Event Contact Email:  pdefy1995@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org

 

 

 

: Sunday Morning WorshipEvent Date: 01/14/2018Event Time: 11:00 amIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Jesus House of PrayerAddress Line 1: 704 Dowd StreetCity, State, Zip: DurhamEvent Description: Sunday Morning Worship

Weekly Bible Study

Convalescent Ministry

Prayer Ministry

Pastoral Counseling

Prison Ministry

JHPrayet Praise TeamEvent Contact: Pastor James L. SaundersEvent Contact Number: 919-282-8586Event Contact Email: adriannecorley@gmail.comEvent Web Site: —

 

  Financial Empwerment Seminar
Event Date:  01/13/2018
Event Time:  10 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Life Internaional
Address Line 1:  4823 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Join us for powerful discussion about Entrepreneurship, Life Insurance, Estate Planning, Investments and MORE! Lunch will be served.
Event Contact:  Azizi Culpepper
Event Contact Number:  919-348-5298
Event Contact Email:  Azizi@lifeinternational.us
Event Web Site:  Lifeinternational.us/financial-empowerment

 

 

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR DOUG LONG
Event Date:  01/13/2018
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  MT. ZION CHURCH
Address Line 1:  316 Allen Lewis Dr.
City, State, Zip:  Cary, NC 27511
Event Description:  Mt. Zion will be hosting a benefit concert for Doug Long, Saturday, January 13th at 4:00 PM to help cover medical expenses.

316 Allen Lewis Drive,

Cary, NC 27511

North Carolina Man Faces Significant Transplant ExpensesDear Friend

What if you were living on borrowed time?

My very dear friend Douglas Long is awaiting a new lease on life. Douglas was diagnosed with end stage renal disease in 2013. There is a history of kidney disease in Douglas’s family, so he was all too familiar with the effects of this disease. Doctors told Douglas that a kidney transplant was critical and Douglas was placed on the transplant waiting list in April of 2017. While he waits for his transplant, Douglas must endure regular dialysis treatments, which take a toll on his quality of life.

Before he became ill, he enjoyed singing, playing basketball and working in his yard, but his activities are very limited these days. More than anything, he wants to spend many more years with his wife, Janice, and their 18 year old son, Latrell, but right now, he needs your help.

Unfortunately, Douglas’s hope for a new life comes at a very high price.

The average kidney transplant costs approximately $335,000.And that’s only the beginning. Even with health insurance, which will cover the cost of the transplant, he faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and daily anti-rejection medications. Post-transplant medications are very expensive, and they’re as critical to his survival as the transplant itself.

Douglas and Janice will have to travel almost 60 miles to the transplant center, incurring substantial expenses for travel, food and lodging.

What if your life depended on the compassion and generosity of others?

The National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) is working with volunteers and supporters to help relieve the growing burden of expenses for Douglas. NFT has been assisting transplant patients with fundraising support for more than 30 years. Your gift—of $25, $50, $100 or more—will enable NFT to provide Douglas with the financial support he desperately needs.

You can help by visitinghttp://give.transplants.org/goto/douglaslongto make a tax-deductible donation to NFT to help with his expenses.

If you have any questions about NFT, feel free to contact the staff at 800-489-3863.

Many Thanks!
Event Contact:  Spence Martin
Event Contact Number:  919-931-0053
Event Contact Email:  lsm_2003@bellsouth.net

 

 

  The Revelators Gospel Concert
Event Date:  01/14/2018
Event Time:  6 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay Varina
Event Description:  The Revelators will perform at Evangel Church in Fuquay-Varina on Sunday, January 14, at 6 p.m. The Revelators are well-known singing group out of Fayetteville, who delight audiences with a mix of classic gospel along with some light contemporary and southern gospel. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/therevelators.fayetteville.
Event Contact:  Evangel Church
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  EvangelChurch201@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/events/559423644397316/
Community Calendar of events , free local events

Continue reading List Of MLK And Free Community Events In The Triangle Area

