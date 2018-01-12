List Of MLK And Free Community Events In The Triangle Area

Event Description:

Mt. Zion will be hosting a benefit concert for Doug Long, Saturday, January 13th at 4:00 PM to help cover medical expenses. 316 Allen Lewis Drive, Cary, NC 27511 North Carolina Man Faces Significant Transplant ExpensesDear Friend What if you were living on borrowed time? My very dear friend Douglas Long is awaiting a new lease on life. Douglas was diagnosed with end stage renal disease in 2013. There is a history of kidney disease in Douglas’s family, so he was all too familiar with the effects of this disease. Doctors told Douglas that a kidney transplant was critical and Douglas was placed on the transplant waiting list in April of 2017. While he waits for his transplant, Douglas must endure regular dialysis treatments, which take a toll on his quality of life. Before he became ill, he enjoyed singing, playing basketball and working in his yard, but his activities are very limited these days. More than anything, he wants to spend many more years with his wife, Janice, and their 18 year old son, Latrell, but right now, he needs your help. Unfortunately, Douglas’s hope for a new life comes at a very high price. The average kidney transplant costs approximately $335,000.And that’s only the beginning. Even with health insurance, which will cover the cost of the transplant, he faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and daily anti-rejection medications. Post-transplant medications are very expensive, and they’re as critical to his survival as the transplant itself. Douglas and Janice will have to travel almost 60 miles to the transplant center, incurring substantial expenses for travel, food and lodging. What if your life depended on the compassion and generosity of others? The National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) is working with volunteers and supporters to help relieve the growing burden of expenses for Douglas. NFT has been assisting transplant patients with fundraising support for more than 30 years. Your gift—of $25, $50, $100 or more—will enable NFT to provide Douglas with the financial support he desperately needs. You can help by visitinghttp://give.transplants.org/goto/douglaslongto make a tax-deductible donation to NFT to help with his expenses. If you have any questions about NFT, feel free to contact the staff at 800-489-3863. Many Thanks!