Country Reacts To Trumps Explicit About Countries And Immigration

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
US-VOTE-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

On Thursday, in a meeting with a senators and House members on immigration, Donald Trump asked, “Why do we want all these people from ‘sh**hole countries’ coming here?”

This comment was in reference to the fact that immigrants from places like El Salvador, Haiti and Africa were being protected in a potential bipartisan deal to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and secure funding for border security.
What’s even more appalling is that the White House didn’t even try to deny that Trump used that slur.
US President Donald Trump’s complaints about immigrants coming to the US from “shithole countries” have prompted condemnation from around the world.
In the United States, Democratic and Republican lawmakers criticized Trump’s comments as “divisive” and “unacceptable,” while Haiti, one of the countries explicitly named by Trump, summoned the top US diplomat there to discuss the President’s remarks.

