Love Talking: Love Your Elders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you have an elder in your life that you haven’t seen in a while? Erica Campbell talked about disrespecting your elders and how she can’t stand seeing younger people do that. She also spoke about visiting your older family members and getting to know them better.

Erica spoke about how they won’t be here forever so try to get as much knowledge as you can from them. They have so much wisdom to give and while some think their elders are mean it’s really just that they’ve been through a lot in life. Today go check on your older family member.

