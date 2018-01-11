Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Love Your Elders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Do you have an elder in your life that you haven’t seen in a while? Erica Campbell talked about disrespecting your elders and how she can’t stand seeing younger people do that. She also spoke about visiting your older family members and getting to know them better.

Erica spoke about how they won’t be here forever so try to get as much knowledge as you can from them. They have so much wisdom to give and while some think their elders are mean it’s really just that they’ve been through a lot in life. Today go check on your older family member.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

