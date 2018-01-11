Faith Walking: God Got Us Covered [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

God knows us best, from every follicle on our head to future plans that we don’t know about. Erica Campbell talked about how he has a plan and a purpose for us. There are trials we all have to go through and we need to know God always has us covered.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica mentioned that those trials make us stronger everyday. God knows our beginning and end and we just need to have faith. Erica wants us to be encouraged have the right spirit and believe God always makes a way.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Watch Your Words, Change Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: We Are One Body (It’s Time To Come Together) [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Procrastination Stops Progress [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: