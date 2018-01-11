Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: God Got Us Covered [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
God knows us best, from every follicle on our head to future plans that we don’t know about. Erica Campbell talked about how he has a plan and a purpose for us. There are trials we all have to go through and we need to know God always has us covered.

Erica mentioned that those trials make us stronger everyday. God knows our beginning and end and we just need to have faith. Erica wants us to be encouraged have the right spirit and believe God always makes a way.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

