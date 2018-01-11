Entertainment News
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hello Beautiful

Posted 16 hours ago
W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Mary J. Blige cemented her name in the history books with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame today. The legendary singer was surrounded by fans and her celebrity friends. Diddy was on deck to emcee the ceremony and help Mary celebrate her birthday, which happened to fall on the same day of the unveiling.

Mary donned a tailored suit and blonde half-up, half-down do to the event while flashing a peraly smile as she accepted the honor.

Check out a clip of Mary and Diddy, below:

Happy Birthday Mary!

