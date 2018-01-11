EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

Taraji P. Henson stars as a hit woman in Boston for her latest movie, Proud Mary. Celebrity hairstylist, Tym Wallace was responsible for all of Taraji’s looks in the movie. “She’s a contract killer, she had to be understated. You’ll see a lot of straight, sleek, styles.”

The platinum blonde bob in the trailer for the film gives us a stylish undercover, Mary. “Yes, that was fun! You get to see a good, glam moment.”

Tym gets more in depth about the character and how it translates to hair. “She’s very simple in real life. Very chic.” Mary’s life is far from simple, working for a organized crime family. Tym shares, “When it’s time to do the dirty work, her go-to is a ponytail.” Who doesn’t love a good, sleek ponytail? The no-fuss style is perfect in real life and can take you from office to gym to a romantic dinner, when done right. To achieve a good, sleek ponytail, that won’t kill your hair with heat, Creme of Nature has a Heat Protection Smooth And Shine Blow Out Creme that contains Argan Oil. Keep your edges laid with their Perfect Edges hair gel (if you have black hair or want to hide some grays, they have their edge creme in black as well). Finish off your hair with a few spritzes of their Anti-Humidity Gloss And Shine Mist for a healthy looking style that lasts.

We can’t wait to see Taraji in these straight and sleek looks to inspire our no next no fuss, yet chic look.

DON’T MISS:

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle

Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing