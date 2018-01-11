Chrystal Hurst Gives Advice On How To Avoid “Drifting” In Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bestselling author, public speaker and mother of five Chrystal Hurst talks about her book, “She’s Still There: Rescuing The Girl In You.” She talks to Erica Campbell about being a pastor’s kid and becoming a mom at 19, an experience she says people asked her to talk more about. She says the book highlights that story as a moment in her life that made her look in the mirror and ask herself if the girl she wanted to be is still there. She explains that we should take that time to ask ourselves that, and to listen to God, and to “remember, reflect, respond,” because we move too fast. She talks about the concept of drifting- you ending up somewhere you didn’t plan on being because you weren’t paying attention to your life, or doing the work to stay on course.

Chrystal explains why it’s crucial to “pay attention to the hurt,” otherwise you won’t be able to make a change when you don’t want to be somewhere. “We have this idea that there’s something that’s supposed to be easy about life,” Chrystal says, but when you know why you’re doing what you’re doing, you have a strength to handle things that comes from within. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

