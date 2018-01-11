Todd Dulaney On How Not Growing Up In Church Helped In The Future [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Todd Dulaney is back with us this morning. The gospel artist and former baseball player talked about his childhood and how he didn’t grow up in church. Dulaney appreciated it because he didn’t have to experience church hurt and it helped him within his career and marriage.

He talked about how he got to have his own journey in faith as he got older. Him and Erica Campbell also spoke about making marriages work when you are in this industry. Erica talked about how you learn how to make time and separate work and your marriage.

