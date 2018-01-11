Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Todd Dulaney On How Not Growing Up In Church Helped In The Future [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 11, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Todd Dulaney is back with us this morning. The gospel artist and former baseball player talked about his childhood and how he didn’t grow up in church. Dulaney appreciated it because he didn’t have to experience church hurt and it helped him within his career and marriage.

He talked about how he got to have his own journey in faith as he got older. Him and Erica Campbell also spoke about making marriages work when you are in this industry. Erica talked about how you learn how to make time and separate work and your marriage.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Todd Dulaney’s “King Of Glory” Is Capturing Audiences [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Todd Dulaney Speaks On Why Jesus Is The Greatest Weapon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Todd Dulaney Speaks On Writing Music About What We Are Experiencing Today [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 7 days ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 3 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 4 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 months ago
09.23.17