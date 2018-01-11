Todd Dulaney On How Not Growing Up In Church Helped In The Future [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Todd Dulaney is back with us this morning. The gospel artist and former baseball player talked about his childhood and how he didn’t grow up in church. Dulaney appreciated it because he didn’t have to experience church hurt and it helped him within his career and marriage.
He talked about how he got to have his own journey in faith as he got older. Him and Erica Campbell also spoke about making marriages work when you are in this industry. Erica talked about how you learn how to make time and separate work and your marriage.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Todd Dulaney’s “King Of Glory” Is Capturing Audiences [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: Todd Dulaney Speaks On Why Jesus Is The Greatest Weapon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Todd Dulaney Speaks On Writing Music About What We Are Experiencing Today [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend
- The Wake Up: CBC To Honor Recy Taylor; MLK’s National Park And Hattie McDaniel Biopic In The Works
- Why The Timing Of Trump’s Racist ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment Shouldn’t Be Ignored
- LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother With This Beautiful Instagram Post
- He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein
- Come Have A Beauty Night Out With #TeamBeautiful At Google
- Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
- Watch: Umar Johnson Claims An Oprah Presidency ‘Spells Extermination’ For Black Men
- Holy Grounds! Phil Thompson’s ‘My Worship’ vs Deitrick Haddon’s ‘Glory’
- Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love