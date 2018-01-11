Healthy 21 Year Old Dies From Flu Complications

According to the CDC, up to 650,000 deaths occur annually from respiratory diseases associated with seasonal flu, it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

An aspiring personal trainer from Pennsylvania died from septic shock just days after experiencing flu symptoms over the holidays. Kyler Baughman, an athletic 21-year-old from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, had a runny nose and looked “rundown” when he visited his family just before Christmas on Dec. 23, according to his mother, Beverly Baughman. Thinking he would get better he went to work the next day but left early because his symptoms were getting worse.

With his cough worsening and fever rising, Baughman went to a Westmoreland County emergency room on Dec. 27, and was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. But in less than 24 hours, Baughman was dead due to Organ failure due to septic shock caused by influenza.

Though most people who get the virus will recover in less than 14 days, according to the CDC, up to 650,000 deaths occur annually from respiratory diseases associated with seasonal flu. Just ten years ago, that estimate was 250,000 to 500,000, the center says, adding that their finding highlights the importance of prevention.

Read more at People.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: