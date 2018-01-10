Love Talking: Hate Is A Terrible Motivator [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Do you let haters be your motivators? If so stop it now, Erica Campbell talks about wasting your time being angry for no reason and it keeps you away from what motivates you. She also mentioned that love should motivate you most.

Erica also talked about wasting your time on trying to prove stuff to people. Don’t let that deep rooted hate get in the way of what you want in life. The enemy is trying to trick you , but you must move on love more and get motivated.

