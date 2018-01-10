Love Talking: Hate Is A Terrible Motivator [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Do you let haters be your motivators? If so stop it now, Erica Campbell talks about wasting your time being angry for no reason and it keeps you away from what motivates you. She also mentioned that love should motivate you most.
Erica also talked about wasting your time on trying to prove stuff to people. Don’t let that deep rooted hate get in the way of what you want in life. The enemy is trying to trick you , but you must move on love more and get motivated.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Love Talking: Distractions Can Lead To Destruction [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 1 [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend
- Healthy 21 Year Old Dies From Flu Complications
- Local Religious Group Accused Of Forced Child Labor
- Racial Bias Suit Against A White Coroner Moves Forward
- Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet
- 3 Years After Walter Scott, City Tries To Shed Past By Hiring First Black Police Chief
- Ericaism: Say No To Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Serena Williams Dealt With Life-Threatening Emergency After Giving Birth
- Faith Walking: Watch Your Words, Change Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer: A Prayer For Parents That Buy $700 Shoes For Their Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours