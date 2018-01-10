Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Hate Is A Terrible Motivator [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Do you let haters be your motivators? If so stop it now, Erica Campbell talks about wasting your time being angry for no reason and it keeps you away from what motivates you. She also mentioned that love should motivate you most.

Erica also talked about wasting your time on trying to prove stuff to people. Don’t let that deep rooted hate get in the way of what you want in life. The enemy is trying to trick you , but you must move on love more and get motivated.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

