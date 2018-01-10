1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take Place In Atlanta, Michael Blackson To Host

If you’re an active social media user, you know that some of the funniest and most influential people on the Internet are all over Instagram, Twitter and Facebook—and now BET has an upcoming award show to celebrate the most outstanding of the bunch.

.@BET 's first ever social media award show will take place in Atlanta https://t.co/0BGnyAfGX3 pic.twitter.com/88A6bWoYbs — Blavity (@Blavity) January 9, 2018

With the network’s first annual Social Media Awards, BET just announced that the awards show will take place in Atlanta with comedian Michael Blackson hosting and executive produced by funnyman Mike Epps. Blavity has the full details on what viewers can expect from the show, including the nominees and some of the categories.

Via Blavity:

From Cardi B to Karlton Humes, from The Christi Show to DC Young Fly, social media is really out here making whole entire careers. In recognition of the hustle, BET is launching the inaugural ‘BET Social Awards’ to honor the hardest working influencers on our timeline. Executive produced by Mike Epps, and set to film LIVE on Sunday, February 11, the awards show will celebrate the very best (and worst) of social media including the biggest memes, most popular gifs, hashtags, and all the trends that claimed your timelines in 2017.

Additionally, we’ve also learned that show will be airing in its new location, Atlanta. This morning, BET Network announced Michael Blackson as the official host for the first-of-its-kind award show. When it comes to social media shenanigans, the comedian/actor is no stranger to the antics. Tami Roman, Duckie Thot, Jess Hilarious, and CallHimRenny are just a few of the nominees up for an award.

Leading up to the show, fans can vote at BET.COM/SOCIAL to vote for their favorite social media stars in a variety of categories. Time is running out to vote, as the first round of voting closes Sunday, January 21 at 6 PM EST. The second round of voting featuring the top (5) nominees in the online voting categories opens on January 23 at Noon EST.

There will likely be more attendees, presenters and performers announced, so be on the lookout to see which of your social media favs will grace the stage!

