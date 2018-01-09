GRIFF’s Prayer: A Prayer For Procrastinators [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Still working on some of those New Year’s Resolutions? So is GRIFF, in his prayer today he talked about procrastination. He mentioned that God is putting signs in front of him and the rest of us so we no longer procrastinate.

When we watch “My 600 lb Life” it should make us want to go to the gym, if we don’t clean our house “Hoarders” should make us run to clear things up. These signs make us appreciate what we have as well and make us stop procrastinating.

