Faith Walking: Sometimes You Will Be Persecuted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Sometimes You Will Be Persecuted

Erica Campbell

Posted 7 hours ago
On Faith Walking today Erica Campbell talks about how sometimes people will persecute you for being different or believing in something. She told the story of Steven in the Bible and how he performed miracles and prayed for people. He had people turn against him and he was killed.

Erica spoke about how this is still happening in the world we live in today. To fight those battles we must ask God for help. We also must walk with faith, be strong and know he has us covered. Understand that you are serving a purpose even when you feel you aren’t.

