Faith Walking: Sometimes You Will Be Persecuted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Faith Walking today Erica Campbell talks about how sometimes people will persecute you for being different or believing in something. She told the story of Steven in the Bible and how he performed miracles and prayed for people. He had people turn against him and he was killed.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica spoke about how this is still happening in the world we live in today. To fight those battles we must ask God for help. We also must walk with faith, be strong and know he has us covered. Understand that you are serving a purpose even when you feel you aren’t.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walk: Building Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Angry, But Don’t Sin And Don’t Give Space To The Devil [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: I Have The Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: