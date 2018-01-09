Erica Campbell and GRIFF tell the story about Jesus meeting with the children. When the children saw Jesus they were so excited and ran up to him. They asked him questions about walking on water and if the sky is really blue. Then a guard tried to tell the kids to leave Jesus alone, but he was okay with talking to them.
The children even sang for Jesus and loved to hear “This Little Light of Mine.” As time went on Jesus told the children he had some other things to do. It was such a special time for the children and they will never forget it.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: How Mary & Joseph Fell In Love [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Prophet, The Bad Kids & The Bear [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Charles Jenkins Helps With The Story Of Isaac & Abraham [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend
- True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus And The Children [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Walking: Sometimes You Will Be Persecuted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer: A Prayer For Procrastinators [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Hundreds Remember Erica Garner’s Life And Heroism At Emotional NYC Homegoing
- The Wake Up: Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem, Tavis Smiley Lands New Show, Ivanka Was Inspired By Oprah
- Reefer Madness: No, Black People Aren’t To Blame For Why Weed Was Made Illegal In The First Place
- Alabama Wins National Football Title
- School Closings And Delays For Jan. 9th
- Ericaism: Fine Line Between Trying And Doing [EXCLUSIVE]