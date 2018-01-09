Get Up Erica
True Hollywood Bible Story: Jesus And The Children [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 6 hours ago
Erica Campbell and GRIFF tell the story about Jesus meeting with the children. When the children saw Jesus they were so excited and ran up to him. They asked him questions about walking on water and if the sky is really blue. Then a guard tried to tell the kids to leave Jesus alone, but he was okay with talking to them.

The children even sang for Jesus and loved to hear “This Little Light of Mine.” As time went on Jesus told the children he had some other things to do. It was such a special time for the children and they will never forget it.

