Faith Walking: Church Hurt, Part 1 [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
For this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell remarks that it’s disturbing that people even within the church would give the enemy more value in the church than God. Some people are carrying the spirit of offense, and no matter what you do, they are hurt by anything and everything said. 1 Corinthians 1:10, where God implores us, even in disagreement, that there be “no division among you.”

Broken people come to church, and they may not do things in a way that is considered “right” by church standards. But that doesn’t mean anyone should be throwing side-eye at anybody. It’s the elaborate plan of the enemy to pull us a part, so we have to do everything we can, no matter what, to exercise grace and stay unified. Click on the player to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Morning With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

