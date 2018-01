Ericaism: Fine Line Between Trying And Doing [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell says she feels like she has the gift of grace. It is in her nature to feel compassion for everybody, especially when they’re “trying.” But there is a difference between when someone is legitimately trying, and when someone says they are but really isn’t.

Follow @GetUpErica

It can be tempting to fall back on what you know and what you’re comfortable in, but if you are really “doing,” you won’t stay in that place for long. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Givers Are Blessed People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Wisdom During Disappointment [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Measuring Discipline [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]