The Wake Up: Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem, Tavis Smiley Lands New Show, Ivanka Was Inspired By Oprah

Star-Spangled Hypocrite
During the NCAA College Football Playoff championship Monday night in Atlanta, Trump was met with epic boos when he entered the stadium. And when it was time for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” 45 showed just how un-presidential he is, see below:
Yep, like a lip-sync for your life on RuPaul’s Drag Race — he doesn’t know the words. Trump should think twice before telling anyone what to do, especially if they using their constitutional right, during the national anthem. Kneeling is not disrespectful, being the leader of the free world and not knowing the damn words is downright trifling.
Tavis Returns
On December 13, Variety reported that PBS suspended Tavis Smiley from his half-hour interview program due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Tavis fought back against the accusations, telling Good Morning America, “PBS made a huge mistake here. They need to fix this, they need to correct it.” Now, it appears Tavis has already left PBS in the dust. The Associated Press reported Smiley landed a new show, “The Upside with Tavis Smiley, will be streamed online and shown on The Word Network, a religious-oriented cable and satellite channel directed at Black viewers. He also announced a five-city ‘town hall’ tour to talk about relationships in the workplace.” The show will focus on “inspirational stories instead of more general interest news and entertainment.” Tavis didn’t waste anytime moving on!
Ivanka Loves Oprah
While Donald Trump Jr. was hating on Oprah, another Trump felt the power of her Golden Globes speech — Ivanka. Yep, she praised Oprah’s speech on Twitter, see below:
That same day, Ivanka followed Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Twitter. What’s good, Ivanka? Are you about to join the resistance?
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
4. Michelle and Barack
5. First Family Portrait
6. Two Terms
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
10. The First Family in London
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
13. Turkey Pardoning
14. Sunday Church
15. Gobble, Gobble
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
18. Team Obama
19. A Family Affair
20. Flashback To The Old Days
21. Happy Birthday!
22. Candidly Awesome
23. Historic First Family
24. Ice Cream Treat
25. TV Time
26. Playing In The Oval Office
27. Always Giving Back
28. A Christmas Story
29. Hawaii Trip!
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
34. Reading Time
35. Family Support
36. The Sister Selfie
37. Supporting Mom
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
41. Obama Swagger
42. Laughs & Turkeys
43. Christmas With The Obamas
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
