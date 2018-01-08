Get Up Erica
Darlene McCoy Shares The Motivation Behind “Even Me” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 8, 2018
Darlene McCoy is known for being the voice behind her radio show and a talented gospel singer. She recently released her new single “Even Me” and it has everyone talking. McCoy talked about the motivation behind the song and how it’s about embracing different people.

She explained to Erica Campbell that even though people might not know how to worship and come from a different walk of life doesn’t mean when should push them aside. She said God wants us to embrace them. McCoy also talked about taking layers off and redefining yourself.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

