Love Talking: Distractions Can Lead To Destruction [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In today’s “Love Talk” Erica Campbell talked about relationships and how distractions can lead to destruction in it. Erica spoke about how it’s easy to stray when the relationship is lacking attention, joy, laughter and other things. She even mentioned that it can be a person, work, project anything.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica talked about how the enemy is okay with destroying your relationship because that’s what he tries to do. She told everyone to focus on your purpose and love. Don’t let those distractions destroy you.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Making Changes Says I Care About What You Care About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 1 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: Protecting The Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: