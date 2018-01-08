Love Talking: Distractions Can Lead To Destruction [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In today’s “Love Talk” Erica Campbell talked about relationships and how distractions can lead to destruction in it. Erica spoke about how it’s easy to stray when the relationship is lacking attention, joy, laughter and other things. She even mentioned that it can be a person, work, project anything.
Erica talked about how the enemy is okay with destroying your relationship because that’s what he tries to do. She told everyone to focus on your purpose and love. Don’t let those distractions destroy you.
