Ericaism : You Mad At Too Many People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell on Ericaism today talks about how Steven was stoned by Saul. She begins to talk about being persecuted and how it relates to today. Erica talked about how someone’s Facebook post, tweet or anything else can get you mad for no reason.

She mentioned you might only know have the details, but you sit there upset and angry. Erica doesn’t want negativity bring you down. Sometimes that’s the enemy’s low self esteem or not loving themselves enough that they want to put you down.

