LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Know To Achieve Issa Rae’s Golden Globe Glow

Issa Rae didn’t step out, she showed out with her red carpet look for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Insecure creator wore a Prabal Gurung dress and accented it with an emerald and diamond drop necklace to show off the deep v-neck. Her makeup was flawless and this is by far one of her best red carpet looks.

We love this flawless natural glow. Issa’s makeup artist, Joanna Simkin worked with Issa Rae from prep to final product. Red carpet prep begins in the shower. Simkin tells Hello Beautiful, “Exfoliate in a lukewarm (not hot) shower using a loofah or exfoliating gloves. Pat (don’t rub) dry and immediately apply Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter.” The body butter gives a great moisturizing base for your skin to look healthy and happy. It’s winter and no one wants flaky lips on the red carpet. Joanna shares the secret to flake free lips, “Apply a moisturizing lip balm before your shower. Use a washcloth or old toothbrush in circular motions to exfoliate lips, then apply another layer while applying face moisturizer.” When you’re ready to apply your lipstick, you are going to blot the remaining Vaseline Lip Therapy from your lips. If you leave it on, your lipstick might slide and your matte lipstick will definitely not stay on.

Issa Rae’s red carpet look was highlighted, yet natural and really played up her beautiful skin. Here are all the products used to achieve her gorgeous Golden Globe glow.

Issa Rae’s eyes were accented with a pretty plum. Simkin shares, “I used CoverGirl’s truNAKED Roses Eyeshadow Palette to create a plum look around her eyes. I used three different shades at the base, center and crease to add dimension. I also used the truNAKED Smokey Eyeshadow Palette to add a dramatic smokey effect.” Issa’s lashes are out of this world and you can get this natural look with Ardell Short Black Knot-Free Individuals (only $3.99!). The mascara can make or break your red carpet look, check out our favorite mascaras. Joanna wanted a more subtle lip, but it still needed to pop, she used CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics in Unplugged, “to add a plum sheen to the lips. I like how the metallic added some color and helped her stand out.”

Issa’s dress showed some serious leg. To achieve a natural shine, use some Vaseline down the shin of the leg and middle of the thigh. If you want to fake a golden tan like you just stepped off a beach in the Caribbean, add some Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops to the Vaseline.

Tag us if you try out @HelloBeautiful if you try out Issa Rae’s red carpet look.

