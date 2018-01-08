Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application

The Light NC Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Join Radio One Raleigh for our Black Business & Marketing Expo on February 25, 2018. Whether you are an experienced business owner or a recently established sole proprietor, there’s something for everyone.

Our goal is to provide a platform for all African-American entrepreneurs to engage, inform, and ultimately empower our communities.

Learn about the available resources that will help you build and extend a legacy of wealth.

What better way to participate than to be a VENDOR!

CLICK HERE for our 2018 Vendor Application.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

African American woman buying Christmas gifts online with credit card

9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

Continue reading 9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners

Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. You can support Black women business owners and get fly gifts for your friends, too! Check out these 9 beauty and fashion brands you should shop right now. You are just a click away from buying Black.

Latest…

2018 Vendor Application , Black Business & Marketing Expo

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 week ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 months ago
09.23.17