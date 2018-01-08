Local
We Visited Dr. Henderson For Pastor Of Month

Melissa Wade

December 2017 Pastor of the Month

We visited Apostle Dr. Freida Henderson, Faith Assembly Christian Center Word Of Truth in Raleigh, NC on Sunday.

Brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Honoring our local Pastors we are The Light 103.9!

Here are some pictures of the visit.

Dr. Freida Henderson , Faith Assembly Christian Center Word of Truth

