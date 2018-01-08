Entertainment News
CeCe Winans Talks About Being A 1st Lady At “High Tea”

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
Women's Empowerment - CeCe Winans

Source: courtesy of CeCe Winans for Women’s Empowerment

1st lady CeCe Winans talks to other 1st ladies about the challenges of being a 1st lady.

*“When you understand who you are then its pretty easy I think,” said CeCe Winans-Love, 10-time Grammy winning Gospel vocalist and First Lady of Nashville Life Church, about the challenges of the 1st ladies of the church. “When people try to become something that their not or what they think people expect…I think it becomes hard.”

Such words of wisdom came in abundance while talking to the many first ladies of churches during the 10th annual “First Ladies High Tea” event held in late 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. CeCe Winans-Love is married to Pastor Alvin Love, II of the Nashville Life Church and she joined other first ladies who were honored at the L.A. Focus event. Winans-Love received the “Spirit Award.” The “First Ladies High Tea” honors were founded by L.A. Focus publisher Lisa Collins. The event always features celebrity guests who are presenters or hosts.

source:  EURWEB.com

Continue reading CeCe Winans Talks About Being A 1st Lady At "High Tea"

