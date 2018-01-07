Faith Walk: Building Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Faith Walk: Building Each Other

Erica Campbell

Posted 13 hours ago
Erica Campbell reads from 1 Thessalonians 5:11 to start off this Faith Walk. The scripture says “therefore encourage one another and build each other up.” In other words, it does not diminish you to support and celebrate others. In fact, the bible instructs us to do so.

Whatever field you’re in, you don’t need to be threatened by the other people doing work. In fact, it’s a good thing for everybody to be building people up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

