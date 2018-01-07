Koryn Hawthorne Shares What She Wants People To Understand About Millennials In Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new song, “Won’t He Do It”. The 19-year-old Louisiana native was a finalist on “The Voice,” and has also made an appearance on The Mary Mary Show. Not only that, but her debut single is featured on the soundtrack for the second season of “Greenleaf.”

Koryn talks about the challenges of staying focused and encouraged as a young person entering the industry. Koryn talks about what she wishes the older generations would understand about her own generation, especially when it comes to making music: “I think we all have the same mission.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

