Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Koryn Hawthorne Shares What She Wants People To Understand About Millennials In Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new song, “Won’t He Do It”. The 19-year-old Louisiana native was a finalist on “The Voice,” and has also made an appearance on The Mary Mary Show. Not only that, but her debut single is featured on the soundtrack for the second season of “Greenleaf.”

Koryn talks about the challenges of staying focused and encouraged as a young person entering the industry. Koryn talks about what she wishes the older generations would understand about her own generation, especially when it comes to making music: “I think we all have the same mission.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Walls Group Recalls Getting Booed By A Little Boy During A Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Travis Greene Felt He Served His People With Inauguration Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ledisi’s Perfect Response To GRIFF’s Unique Take On Christmas Classic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch celebrating her new book 'Wisdom of Sundays' on October 15, 2017 in Montecito, California.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 week ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 months ago
09.20.17