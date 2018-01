Ericaism: Starting Something New [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When you’re getting ready to start something new, we always ask, what is the first step? Well, Erica Campbell explains in this Ericaism, no matter what you’re up to, the first step is always to seek God. Otherwise, your motivation could be in the wrong place as you move forward. You don’t want to risk finding yourself chasing after somebody else’s calling or purpose, rather than walking in your own.

Before you start evaluating how much money and who to hire and all of that, make sure you know who you are and why you desire what you desire. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

