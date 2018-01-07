Faith Walking: You’re Free So Be Free [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: You're Free So Be Free

Erica Campbell

This Faith Walk is for those who hold on to the things they’ve done wrong. But if you’re carrying so much guilt, you can’t walk free. But God wants you to be free! There is no sense in choosing not to forgive yourself for your mistakes.

Once you repent, you’ve got to learn to forgive yourself and let it go. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

