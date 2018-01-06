Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Lynn Richardson On The Benefits Of Coming Together To Plan The Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 6, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Lynn Richardson talks about her annual “The Wealth Experience.” The event gathers together a whole bunch of women from all walks of life during the first weekend of the year to connect and plan the year together. They look at money and finances, but also relationships, womanhood, expansion, leadership and more.

Lynn talks about when she was living “check to Monday,” when her paycheck would barely last her through the weekend, let alone to the next paycheck. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains Why It’s Better To Be Honest With Debt Collectors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Lynn Richardson On Why Independent Women Need A Man Too [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains How Your Spirituality & Money Are Related [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 week ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 months ago
09.20.17