Lynn Richardson On The Benefits Of Coming Together To Plan The Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lynn Richardson talks about her annual “The Wealth Experience.” The event gathers together a whole bunch of women from all walks of life during the first weekend of the year to connect and plan the year together. They look at money and finances, but also relationships, womanhood, expansion, leadership and more.
Lynn talks about when she was living “check to Monday,” when her paycheck would barely last her through the weekend, let alone to the next paycheck. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains Why It’s Better To Be Honest With Debt Collectors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Lynn Richardson On Why Independent Women Need A Man Too [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains How Your Spirituality & Money Are Related [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Lynn Richardson Explains Why It’s Better To Be Honest With Debt Collectors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard On Good Morning America
- School Closings For Friday Jan. 5th
- Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 1 [EXCLUSIVE]
- “A Night of Love” With Willie Moore, Jr.
- Teachers In Baltimore Say Their Classrooms Don’t Have Heat, Students Learning In Coats
- Love Talking: Making Changes Says I Care About What You Care About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Faith Walking: I Have The Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Snoring Together [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Van Moody On Why Building Your Best Life Starts With Your Relationship To You [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]