Lynn Richardson On The Benefits Of Coming Together To Plan The Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lynn Richardson talks about her annual “The Wealth Experience.” The event gathers together a whole bunch of women from all walks of life during the first weekend of the year to connect and plan the year together. They look at money and finances, but also relationships, womanhood, expansion, leadership and more.

Lynn talks about when she was living “check to Monday,” when her paycheck would barely last her through the weekend, let alone to the next paycheck. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

