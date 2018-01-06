Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Be Responsible, Be Professional, You Reap The Seeds You Sow [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 6, 2018
Erica Campbell says she is where she is because of her integrity. She talks about always making the effort to be responsible, professional, to keep her word and be sincere. She talks about not looking at people as a check, but rather as a relationship. There is more to life than the money, after all.

You can make an impact wherever you are if you work with excellence. Your time is coming, as long as you put the work in. Don’t get scared, get ready. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

