Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the Love Talk, Erica & Warryn Campbell go back to the first “I love you” in their relationship, which came from Erica. Warryn explains that he was pretty surprised because he was at work in the studio, but he was touched by her sincerity.

Follow @GetUpErica

Then, they talk about the importance of not being calculated in saying those three little words to your significant other- just make sure you mean it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Clear Your Heart Out Before You Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Let Evil People Make You Evil [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Loves Diversity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]