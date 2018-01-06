Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 2

Erica Campbell

January 6, 2018
For the Love Talk, Erica & Warryn Campbell go back to the first “I love you” in their relationship, which came from Erica. Warryn explains that he was pretty surprised because he was at work in the studio, but he was touched by her sincerity.

Then, they talk about the importance of not being calculated in saying those three little words to your significant other- just make sure you mean it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

