Lynn Richardson Explains Why It’s Better To Be Honest With Debt Collectors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 8 hours ago
Lynn Richardson chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about saving money for the new year. Lynn talks about the fatigue that comes with holiday season, and all the shopping that takes place. It all starts as far back as just after Halloween, and then by the end of the year everybody is broke! But it doesn’t have to be that way; she talks about the gains in the book of Job, and how agreeing with God can prevent us from being broke.

Plus, Lynn talks about where to start with credit debt- by communicating with your debtors, and not trying to take it all on at once. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

