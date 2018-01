Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 1 [EXCLUSIVE]

For this Love Talk, Erica Campbell teams up with her hubby Warryn Campbell. They talked about the docu-series, “Black Love,” which aired on OWN. The docu-series showcased the Campbells and other couples sharing their stories about the trials and triumphs of keeping love alive.

Warryn and Erica shared how it felt to watch themselves so honestly share some intimate details about the tough parts of marriage. Despite that, Warryn explains why he wasn’t at all embarrassed to hear himself make the admissions he did. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

