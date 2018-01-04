Get Up Erica
Dr. Van Moody On Why Building Your Best Life Starts With Your Relationship To You [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Dr. Van Moody is the pastor of Birmingham’s Worship Center Christian Church. He talked with Erica Campbell about his book, “The I-Factor,” and personal journey, as well as his observations as a pastor that lead him to write the book. He talks about the key to having a healthy relationship with yourself, and the goal of pealing off the layers in order to get to your core.

Dr. Moody also talks about not identifying yourself based off what you do, but who you are. He explains how the book has impacted his church, and why resolving issues around identity is the biggest breakthrough in the body of Christ. He cites an example about a divorced woman who read his book and  found such a sense of freedom that she and her ex-husband are now close friends, rather than bitter enemies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

