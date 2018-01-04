GRIFF’s Prayer: Snoring Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF decided to use his prayer time for a woman who wrote to him about her husband’s snoring. She says her husband’s nose-strips aren’t working anymore, so sleeping is really difficult with the sounds of his snores overtaking the room!

But GRIFF offers her up a bible verse about marriage that he says suggests she’s snoring, too. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

