Faith Walking: I Have The Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell talks about victory. She explains that we are never really fighting for victory, we are defending the victory that God has already provided for us. So when you pray, it’s important to speak God’s word back to Him, and speak life over your life.

When God puts you in difficult situations, its always to build you up and challenge you to be your best self. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

