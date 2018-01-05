Love Talking: Making Changes Says I Care About What You Care About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We often say that you shouldn’t change yourself for a relationship, but the truth is that love often causes us to make adjustments for people. Sometimes they’re not the best changes, and sometimes they are. In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell explains why making changes for a relationship can be a good thing.
Making the right changes for the sake of someone else is perfectly fine- it’s maturity that makes all the difference. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
