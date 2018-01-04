Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Angel Brinks Fashion 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Eva Marcille’s estranged baby’s father Kevin McCall was reportedly shot in the foot while in Watts. According to TheJasmineBrand, McCall has since been released from the hospital.

McCall seems to be doing his best to come for cryTyrese’s crown with his social media antics. Anyone else feeling like he shot himself in the foot?

RELATED STORIES:

Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being The ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Friend & More

BASE LEVEL: Kevin McCall: ‘Chris [Brown] Welcomed Me In At Such A Vulnerable Time’

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 5 days ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 4 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 months ago
09.20.17