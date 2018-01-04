Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity Perform Better Academically

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity Perform Better Academically

It’s critical to begin building the right attitude about being Black early. It will last a lifetime.

News One

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness a new study from Washington University in St. Louis found, The Source reported.

SEE ALSO: Healthy Roots Dolls Empower Black Girls To Embrace Their Natural Hair

“Persons of color who have unhealthy racial identity beliefs tend to perform lower in school and have more symptoms of depression. There is a link between education and health-related outcomes. The next step is to examine how these contexts contribute to risky behavior taking in Black girls,” said Sheretta Butler-Barnes, assistant professor in social work at Washington University and lead author of the study.

Having a positive racial identity protects girls in hostile or negative school environments. However, when coupled with positive perceptions of the school climate, positive racial self-esteem was associated with greater academic motivation. To achieve those results, it’s critical to begin building the right attitude about being Black by adolescence, which will serve girls well into their adulthood.

“In our study, we found that feeling positive about being Black, and feeling support and belonging at school may be especially important for African-American girls’ classroom engagement and curiosity,” Butler-Barnes added. “Given the ways in which private regard buffered against the negative effects of a lower sense of belonging, feeling connected to the school may also work together with racial identity attitudes to improve academic outcomes.” The study was based on surveys of 733 adolescent Black girls recruited from a longitudinal study when they were ages 12-16.

SOURCE:  The Source

SEE ALSO:

There Are Calls To Boycott Black Panther Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

Man Reportedly Killed Stepson By Throwing Him Against A Wall And Then Forced Siblings To Sleep Next To The Body

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 5 days ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 4 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 months ago
09.20.17