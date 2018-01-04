Love Talking: Love Your Enemies [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell starts this Love Talk off with Luke 6:35, “which says, but love your enemies, and do good.” When you live like Christ lives, you get Christ’s results. It’s easy to be nice to the people who are nice to you. But you have to extend love to everyone.
That means forgiving those who have wronged us; vengeance is God’s, not ours. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
