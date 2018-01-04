Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Tiffany Haddish walked the carpet with a sexy confidence for the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards. The Girls Trip breakout star showed a whole lotta leg and thigh for the event.

2017 New York Film Critics Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Tiffany wore a Walter Mendez dress that showed off her legs. She paired the look with Jared Lehr jewelry (those rings are everything!) and Le Silla shoes. She added a blingy clutch that paired nicely with her shoes.

2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

The navy dress had dolmain sleeves for a dramatic effect. I’m loving the gold metallic shoes with embellishments the navy.

2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tiffany went for a navy eyeliner that complemented her rouge eyeshadow (with just the right amount of sparkle) perfectly. She wore a a nude lip, which has been quite popular on the red carpet. She wore her braids in a high bun and showing off some purple streaks running through her protective style.

Beauties, sound off on Tiffany’s sexy style in our comment section. What do you think of the look?

DON’T MISS:

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Wants To Care For Her Mentally Ill Mom, Despite Years Of Abuse

#BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Makes TV History

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 5 days ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 4 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 months ago
09.20.17